Mobileiron (MOBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

MOBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobileiron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.31.

Mobileiron stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Mobileiron has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.14 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 29.39% and a negative return on equity of 131.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts expect that Mobileiron will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $1,168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,750,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 856,636 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 1,310.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 687,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 638,934 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron in the 1st quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileiron by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,902,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience in the United States and internationally. The company offers MobileIron platform, a government-grade security platform, which combines cloud security, unified endpoint management, secure connectivity, and threat intelligence into an integrated solution designed to protect business data in order to deliver enterprise services to users.

