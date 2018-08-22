Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (MIX)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT PLC (LON:MIX) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON MIX opened at GBX 61.50 ($0.79) on Wednesday. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 62 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($1.00).

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, by way of tax-free dividends generated from income and capital returns, while continuing at all times to qualify as a VCT. The Company invests primarily in a portfolio of the United Kingdom unquoted companies.

