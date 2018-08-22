Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,719 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 152.2% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. MKM Partners set a $99.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $84.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.08.

TJX opened at $106.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.69. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.