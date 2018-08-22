Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.77 Million Position in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 336.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,862 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.4% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 149,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth $3,523,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,178,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 14.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 43,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI opened at $46.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 7.06. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1 year low of $34.95 and a 1 year high of $53.32.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on D. R. Horton from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

