Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,001 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,001 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $23,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 174,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,715,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 250,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,941,000 after acquiring an additional 96,894 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Align Technology by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 339,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,278,000 after acquiring an additional 85,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 702.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 79,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.73, for a total transaction of $1,009,607.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Hogan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.48, for a total transaction of $9,187,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,847,413.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,005 shares of company stock valued at $19,073,536. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $357.50 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.64 and a 12 month high of $385.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $490.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.79.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.