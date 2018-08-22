Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OVCHY) Financial Survey

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (OTCMKTS: OVCHY) and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 16.35% 6.56% 0.36% OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR 31.48% 10.39% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group $54.79 billion 1.47 $11.05 billion $0.71 8.56 OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR $13.33 billion 2.58 $4.15 billion N/A N/A

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR.

Summary

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR beats Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers banking products and services, including financial consulting services; deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing deposit accounts; asset management and administration services; trust products; and other investment products. This segment also provides annuity, single premium whole life, flat-rate premium whole life, medical, cancer, and nursing-care insurance products; testamentary trust services; housing loans; Internet banking services; and credit cards. The company's Corporate Banking Business Group segment provides loans and fund management, and remittance and foreign exchange services; derivatives, securitization, syndicated loans, and structured finance; investment banking services; and transaction and trust banking services. Its Trust Assets Business Group segment offers asset management and administration services for products, such as pension trusts and security trusts. This segment also provides a range of services to corporate and pension funds comprising pension fund management and administration, advice on pension schemes, and payment to beneficiaries. The company's Global Business Group segment offers project finance, export credit agency, and financing through asset-backed commercial papers; and investment banking services, such as debt/equity issuance and M&A advisory services, as well as consumer finance, investment, asset management, and other financial products and services to individuals, large corporations, financial institutions, and sovereign and multinational organizations. Its Global Markets Business Group segment offers financing, hedging, and investing solutions to retail, corporate, institutional, and governmental clients; and asset and liability management services. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

OVERSEA-CHINESE/ADR Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides a range of products and services to individuals, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, bancassurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services. This segment also offers investment advice and portfolio management, estate and trust planning, and wealth structuring services for high net worth individuals. Its Global Corporate/Investment Banking segment provides project financing, overdrafts, trade financing, and deposit accounts; fee-based services, such as cash management and custodian services; and investment banking services, including financing solutions, syndicated loans and advisory services, corporate finance services for initial public offerings, secondary fund-raising, and takeovers and mergers, as well as customized and structured equity-linked financing services. It serves corporates, public sector, and small and medium enterprises. The company's Global Treasury and Markets segment is involved in the foreign exchange activities, money market operations, and fixed income and derivatives trading, as well as provision of structured treasury products and financial solutions. Its OCBC Wing Hang segment offers commercial banking, consumer financing, share brokerage, and insurance services. The company's Insurance segment provides fund management services, and life and general insurance products. Its Others segment is involved in property and investment holding activities. As of May 7, 2018, the company operated a network of 590 branches and representative offices in 18 countries and regions. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Singapore.

