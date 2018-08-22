MINDBODY (MB) & NantHealth (NH) Head-To-Head Analysis

MINDBODY (NASDAQ: NH) and NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MINDBODY and NantHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINDBODY $182.63 million 9.19 -$14.79 million ($0.30) -117.17 NantHealth $86.68 million 3.04 -$175.21 million ($1.12) -2.15

MINDBODY has higher revenue and earnings than NantHealth. MINDBODY is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MINDBODY has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NantHealth has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.6% of MINDBODY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of MINDBODY shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.9% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MINDBODY and NantHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINDBODY -11.85% -6.83% -4.84% NantHealth -124.02% -49.56% -20.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MINDBODY and NantHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINDBODY 0 3 8 0 2.73 NantHealth 0 1 2 0 2.67

MINDBODY presently has a consensus target price of $38.65, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. NantHealth has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 100.55%. Given NantHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NantHealth is more favorable than MINDBODY.

Summary

MINDBODY beats NantHealth on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

MINDBODY Company Profile

MINDBODY, Inc. operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses. The company offers its software platform to its subscribers as a subscription-based service. It also connects consumers with businesses through its MINDBODY app, a consumer-facing mobile application that allows consumers to discover, evaluate, book, and pay for wellness services; MINDBODY Network, a fee-based platform that connects its customers with local consumers through the MINDBODY app and third-party partner applications, or Websites; and MINDBODY API Platform and Partner Ecosystem, a platform focuses in areas, such as marketing automation, accounting, loyalty, mobile, and social interactions. The company sells its subscriptions through a direct sales team primarily in San Luis Obispo, California; the United Kingdom; and Australia. MINDBODY, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, California.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solution, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from various sources to enhance decision-making. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, whole transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

