Millennium Management LLC Takes $236,000 Position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (QAT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

NASDAQ QAT opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Qatar Capped ETF has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

