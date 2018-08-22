Millennium Management LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,016 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 886,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,669,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 230,222 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 101,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares during the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th.

NYSE:OCN opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Ocwen Financial Corp has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $253.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Ocwen Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

