Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CTS Co. (CTS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTS by 73.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CTS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

CTS opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.23. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $118.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

