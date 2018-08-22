Millennium Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CTS Co. (CTS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 60.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,881 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CTS by 73.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in CTS by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in CTS in the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
CTS opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.23. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $39.20.
CTS Profile
CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.
