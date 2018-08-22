MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $409.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.61 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 7.09%. equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 80,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other time deposits.

