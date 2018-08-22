Micron Technology (MU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Micron is expected to keep gaining from the DRAM boom which is here to stay, at least in the near term. Additionally, growing adoption of SSD from PC manufacturers and data-center operators will further boost the top-line. Furthermore, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing capabilities through acquisitions which are likely to enhance its top-line performance over the long run. Estimates have been going up ahead of the company’s Q4 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. Notably, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 index in the year to date period. However, increasing competition in the industry remains a concern for the company. The merger of Western Digital and SanDisk also sounds an alarm bell for the company, as the combined entity will capture a large share of the SSD technology market.”

MU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $68.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.61. Micron Technology has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock worth $9,141,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $140,277,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,078,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 632.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,027,604 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,604 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 345.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,028,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 40.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,900,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

