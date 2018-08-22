Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Position Cut by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Barings LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,028,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,616,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 5.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,102,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,190,000 after acquiring an additional 285,886 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,140,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,918,000 after acquiring an additional 29,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,543,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,370,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares during the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, COO Ganesh Moorthy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.10 per share, with a total value of $1,009,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.76.

Shares of MCHP opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

