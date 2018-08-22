Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai Sells 2,575 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Michael Kuo-Chih Tsai sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $95,609.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.09 and a 52 week high of $38.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.86%. equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diodes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,317,000 after purchasing an additional 458,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,968,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Diodes by 368,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 943,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 943,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 888,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

