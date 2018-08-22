Methanex (MEOH) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.10

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.10 and last traded at $74.45, with a volume of 12322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.80.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Scotiabank set a $69.50 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75. Methanex had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,713,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,442 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Methanex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 997,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,690,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 893,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,082,000 after buying an additional 61,092 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Methanex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 823,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,128,000 after buying an additional 147,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and sells methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases and sells methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

