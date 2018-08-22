MDU Resources Group Inc (MDU) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,260 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for 1.1% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $108,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 268,566.7% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 92.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. MDU Resources Group Inc has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $29.62.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “$29.34” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

