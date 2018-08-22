Mcclain Value Management LLC Invests $3.45 Million in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Mcclain Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000. General Mills comprises about 4.9% of Mcclain Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1,233.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 153,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 142,112 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 82,244 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $3,742,102.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,551,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 13,204 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $604,347.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 158,018 shares of company stock worth $7,114,487. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.