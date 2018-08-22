Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Entera Bio (ENTX)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

“Entera reported financial results for 2Q18 with operating expenses of $1.4M and a cash balance of $6.5M, excluding proceeds of $9.3M from its IPO on 7/2.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Shares of ENTX opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. Entera Bio has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism.

