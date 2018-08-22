Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $35.53

Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 16824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAXR. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.67.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $578.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.2836 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 25.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,296,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,500,000 after purchasing an additional 266,716 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $9,506,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,182,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

