Matson Inc (MATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $52.00 target price on shares of Matson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Matson from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.26 and a 52-week high of $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Matson had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

In other Matson news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $38,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,228,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $239,058,000 after buying an additional 414,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,639,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,303,000 after buying an additional 36,187 shares during the period. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 787,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,905 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Matson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

