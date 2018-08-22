MassRoots (MSRT) Releases Earnings Results

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of MSRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,276. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.17.

MassRoots Company Profile

MassRoots, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a technology platform for the medical cannabis community in the United States. Its platform enables users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement. The company's MassRoots network is accessible as a free mobile application through the Apple App Store, the Amazon App Store, and the Google Play Marketplace.

