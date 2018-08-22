MassRoots (MSRT) Releases Earnings Results

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of MSRT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 146,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,276. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.17.
MassRoots Company Profile
