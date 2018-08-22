Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.39 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (T)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535,763 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 202.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,658,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di acquired 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose acquired 65,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.51 per share, with a total value of $1,998,405.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

