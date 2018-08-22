Maryann Natalie Keller Acquires 3,000 Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (ACQ) Stock

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Director Maryann Natalie Keller purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,130.00.

Maryann Natalie Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 14th, Maryann Natalie Keller purchased 3,500 shares of AutoCanada stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.11 per share, with a total value of C$28,385.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$12.16 on Wednesday. AutoCanada Inc. has a 1-year low of C$9.61 and a 1-year high of C$26.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cormark downgraded AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform ? neutral” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.75.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

