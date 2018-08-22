Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Sells 5,230 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,230 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 5.3% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “$115.68” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Shares of TXN opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

