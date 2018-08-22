Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 20,400 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 401,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $31,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,279,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,745,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 234,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.45.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $79.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.