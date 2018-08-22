Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stake in Genpact Limited (G)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,898 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Genpact were worth $33,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $80,057.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,772.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Shares of G stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Genpact had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $728.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.51 million. equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; over-the counter services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

