Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 94.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,202 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A were worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands Inc. Class A alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $200.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12-month low of $195.96 and a 12-month high of $236.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $230.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Cann decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.53.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands Inc. Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.