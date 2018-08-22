Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $145,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,822,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,090,000 after buying an additional 1,715,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,322,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,582,000 after buying an additional 976,003 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,564,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,798,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,099,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,126,000 after buying an additional 545,839 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.