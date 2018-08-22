Marriott International Inc (MAR) Stake Raised by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 9.1% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 551,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 45,998 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Marriott International by 74.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 3.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 436.8% during the second quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 41,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. Marriott International Inc has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $149.21. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

In other news, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 4,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $607,558.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider B. Marriott Marital Tr Juliana sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $449,128.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 457,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,160,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.