Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ:MARPS remained flat at $$3.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,065. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

