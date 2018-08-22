Marietta Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 191.8% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,114.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 198.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,620.9% in the first quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,451.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

LW traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.08. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,603. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.98.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.67 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 85.84% and a net margin of 12.16%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.