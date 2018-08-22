Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $681,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 71.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,275,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after purchasing an additional 699,579 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32,852.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 483,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 482,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,931,000 after purchasing an additional 399,639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 579.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,427,000 after purchasing an additional 331,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,552,936 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,213,000 after purchasing an additional 292,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $355.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.02.

LMT traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $322.83. 8,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,789. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $291.52 and a fifty-two week high of $363.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.02%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,003.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

