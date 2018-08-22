Marathon Oil Co. (MRO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.28. Marathon Oil reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 375%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.80 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

NYSE MRO opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.61, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,935.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 128,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 121,741 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

