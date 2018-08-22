Mantech International Corp (MANT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Mantech International stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,590. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $37.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Mantech International’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

In related news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $218,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $100,226.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,190 shares of company stock valued at $529,343 in the last ninety days. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 300.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Mantech International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Mantech International by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 233,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 94,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Mantech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

