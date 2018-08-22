Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Manhattan Scientifics had a return on equity of 98.72% and a net margin of 1,080.42%.
Manhattan Scientifics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,503. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
