Manhattan Scientifics (MHTX) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Scientifics (OTCMKTS:MHTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Manhattan Scientifics had a return on equity of 98.72% and a net margin of 1,080.42%.

Manhattan Scientifics stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,503. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

