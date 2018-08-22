Maltese Capital Management LLC Invests $717,000 in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) Stock

Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,077 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 74,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,465 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,344,000 after acquiring an additional 63,269 shares during the period. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Riverview Bancorp to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

RVSB opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $210.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a boost from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

