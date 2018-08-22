Maltese Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,082 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp Inc (HONE)

Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) by 519.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,082 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of HONE opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $623.42 million, a PE ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

