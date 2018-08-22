Mallinckrodt (MNK) Shares Gap Down to $35.97

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $35.97. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $35.19, with a volume of 2868545 shares changing hands.

MNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $42.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Mallinckrodt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $631.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 8,626,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,910,000 after buying an additional 4,541,078 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Mallinckrodt by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 361,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 296,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 2nd quarter valued at $714,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

