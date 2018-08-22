Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. National Securities increased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 20.8% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,607. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 83.40% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $59.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Main Street Capital’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

