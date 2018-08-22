Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (MGY) Expected to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 15th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Separately, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.92).

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the oil and gas exploration and production business. It has oil and gas assets in Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.