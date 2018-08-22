Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $12,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,744,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 804,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 48,690 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Carnival by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL opened at $61.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86. Carnival Corp has a one year low of $56.45 and a one year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

CCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price target on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of Carnival from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

