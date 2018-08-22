Macy’s (M) Stock Price Up 6.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $38.21. Approximately 12,888,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 9,927,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.03.

Specifically, Director William H. Lenehan bought 2,092 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $74,851.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,386.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Macy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $17.41 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.61.

The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 10,087.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Macy’s by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

