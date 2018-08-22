Mackay Shields LLC Boosts Stake in Essendant Inc (ESND)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Essendant Inc (NASDAQ:ESND) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.67% of Essendant worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESND. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essendant in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESND stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $568.66 million, a P/E ratio of 83.78 and a beta of 1.32. Essendant Inc has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $17.08.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Essendant had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 2.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti downgraded Essendant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Essendant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Essendant from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Essendant

Essendant Inc operates as a distributor of workplace items in the United States and internationally. It offers janitorial and sanitation supplies, breakroom items, foodservice consumables, safety and security items, and paper and packaging supplies. The company also provides technology products, such as computer accessories, imaging supplies, and data storage products; and computer hardware, including printers and other peripherals.

