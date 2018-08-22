Luxfer (LXFR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.63

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.63 and last traded at $21.60, with a volume of 2392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $561.58 million, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.9% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 19.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial applications in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

