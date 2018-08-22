Luna Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.00 (LUNA)

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Luna Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $24,915.00 and $62.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Luna Coin has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Luna Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official website for Luna Coin is bitluna.org . The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.