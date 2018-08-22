Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Raised to $138.00 at Deutsche Bank

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.30 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $135.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of -0.03. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $649.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.69 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,210,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 103.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 247.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

