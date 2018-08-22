Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the period. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 120,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup set a $144.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.81.

NYSE TRV opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

