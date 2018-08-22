Lucia Wealth Services LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,598 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,112,124 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,232,597,000 after buying an additional 7,222,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2,586,194.2% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,416 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,874,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,738 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 6,835,353 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,151,015 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. BidaskClub lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Cowen started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.84.

Shares of AMAT opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.62 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 58.23% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

