LSV Asset Management Purchases 47,100 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256,585 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.87% of Hanmi Financial worth $35,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

In related news, Director Scott Diehl acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.43 per share, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

HAFC stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.13 million. analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

