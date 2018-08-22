LSV Asset Management Has $42.20 Million Position in Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,498,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.71% of Getty Realty worth $42,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $111,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GTY shares. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Getty Realty from $28.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Getty Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.99 million. equities analysts anticipate that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.11%.

